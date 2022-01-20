A new StoryWalk, with the support of the Vermont Department of Libraries, has been installed on the Charlotte Library green.
So, bundle up your family for a snowy walk and enjoy the warmth of a sunny garden in “Memoirs of a Tortoise” by Devon Scillian and illustrated by Tim Bowers.
The StoryWalk project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.