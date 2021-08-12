The Friends of the Carpenter-Carse Library are having their annual meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m., at the library.
The agenda includes a report of funds raised, discussion of whether to have a 2021 book sale and how to allocate funds to the library.
