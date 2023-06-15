Carpenter-Carse Library director Beth Royer will be leaving her position at the end of June 2023. While we are sad to be losing Beth at the Library, we are excited for the wonderful things she will do in the future, and we are grateful for the tremendous impact she has had on the Library and Hinesburg community.
In her time at the Library, Beth expanded our community’s vision of what a library can and should be. She expanded the “Library of Things,” allowing patrons to borrow everything from bikes to sewing machines to telescopes. In addition to new objects to borrow, she also expanded the physical space of the library, moving programming outdoors, enhancing exterior spaces at the library, and launching nature-based programming. During her tenure, the library increased programming to patrons of all ages, bringing the community together in person and online through reading, music, LEGOs, and pie socials! More than anything, Beth was a steady hand as Carpenter-Carse Library served a vital role for the community during the COVID-19 crisis. The residents of Hinesburg will be forever grateful for the work she accomplished and her steadfast belief in the power of our community.
Reference Library Jill Andersen will be stepping in as Interim Director while the library undertakes a search for a new Director. Many thanks to Jill for providing her leadership skills during this time of transition.
Applications for the position of Library Director will be accepted through June 24, 2023. The library is seeking a visionary candidate committed to engaging with our community, continuing the library’s vital role in our growing town, and ensuring the library is accessible and inclusive. The full job description and information on applying is here: https://www.carpentercarse.org/were-hiring.
As our community works to recover from the pandemic, Carpenter-Carse Library looks forward to continuing to be a vital space to gather, learn, recover, and grow with the residents of Hinesburg. Thank you to the Hinesburg community for being part of that vision. If you have any questions, please contact us at Trustees@CarpenterCarse.org.
