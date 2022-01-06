The Charlotte Library is continuing to follow Centers for Disease and Control guidelines as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask, maintain a safe distance from others and refrain from visiting with any symptoms.
The library will limit visiting time for the first two weeks of January.
Patrons can also use the porch pickup service. Request materials online through the library website at charlottepubliclibrary.org, call 802-425-3864 or email info@charlottepubiclibrary.org.
CDC guidelines can be found at bit.ly/3HG0PHJ.
