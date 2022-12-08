Are you a knitter, crocheter or just like to shop?
The mitten tree is up at the Charlotte Library and waiting to be decorated with handmade and new cold weather gear. Warm socks, work gloves and thermal tops and bottoms are especially in need this year.
The library is also a designated food shelf drop-off location. All items collected will go to a local nonprofit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.