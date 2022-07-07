The Friends of the Charlotte Library are hosting a porch book sale Sunday, July 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Donated books are welcome — up to three boxes at the door on the east side of the library at the following times: Thursday, July 7 to Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Monday, July 11, 4-7 p.m.; and Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Please no damp, moldy or mildewed books; books in poor condition (missing pages/covers, underlined, yellowed, etc.; textbooks; encyclopedias; Reader’s Digest condensed books; or magazines.
Need to dispose of books not suited for the sale? Throw away damp, moldy or mildewed books in the trash. Recycle paperbacks in poor condition with your recyclables or at CSWD drop-off station. Hardcovers with covers removed can be recycled. Covers go in the trash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.