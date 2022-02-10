Bundle up and head to the Carpenter-Carse Library for an outdoor tea party, Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.- noon.
Make a teacup bird feeder and have fun in the snow making snow cakes with colorful water and muffin and pie tins. Then enjoy something hot to drink and real teacakes and settle into a snowy seat for a teatime story.
Register ahead, so contact jen@carpentercarse.org or sign up at the circulation desk to reserve a spot.
