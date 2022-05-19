Sallie Mack talks about “Homeopathic Medicine: History, Science, Application” at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on May 25.
Homeopathy is a 250-year-old medicinal practice that is used in 17 countries around the world. Homeopathic remedies are made from minerals, plants and animals that are safe to use and can heal without suppressing symptoms and without harmful negative side effects.
Mack is a classically trained homeopath and professor of Homeopathy at Northern Vermont University.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.