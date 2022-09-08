Prevent Child Abuse Vermont is holding a fundraiser that anyone can take part, anytime and from anywhere.
Do Absolutely Anything (to prevent child abuse) is an online platform that provides the tools to anyone who wants to raise funds doing any kind of activity they like. It is available all year long, allowing participants to start and promote their activity at the time that works best for them.
“These types of do-it-yourself fundraisers are growing in popularity because they are easy to do, effective and allow participants to support causes in the way they choose,” Mary Rockwell Thon, development director, said.
Participants can do any activity they choose — hiking, swimming, yoga, crafting, skiing, baking, yard sales — literally anything. They create a fundraising page on the Do Absolutely Anything website, personalize it and invite friends and family to donate to their efforts and join them in their activity.
All funds will go toward the group’s prevention for programs such as the Healthy Relationships Project, Family Support Programs and Safe Environments for Infants and Toddlers.
More at pcavt.org/events.
