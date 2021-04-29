Green Up bags are available at the Hinesburg Town Hall or Carpenter Carse Library, and don’t forget to sign up for a route on Signup Genius — bit.ly/3xpslVd, or sign up on the town’s website.
Green Up any time through Saturday, May 1. Leave bags on the side of the road or bring bags to the town garage on May 1, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Please separate trash and clean returnables. All clean returnable deposits will to used for the Bissonette fields.
Email ppouech@gmavt.net for more.
