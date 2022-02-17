The Age Well meal pickup for Thursday, Feb. 24 is from 11 a.m. to noon, Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road, and features oven-fried chicken breast, red mashed potatoes, Capri vegetables, dinner roll, pumpkin pudding with cream and milk.
Pre-register by Monday, Feb. 21, with Lori York, 802-425-6371 or lyork@charlotteseniorcentervt.org
The meal on March 3 — register by Feb. 28 — is beef stroganoff with sour cream, egg noodles, broccoli florets, cauliflower, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake and milk.
Check the website for last-minute cancellations at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
