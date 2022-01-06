Winter larder: Moles, shrews are underrated tunnelers

In November, I was making soup to stock the freezer when I looked out my kitchen window and spotted a red squirrel rustling through the leaves in search of acorns. With my upcoming hip replacement surgery, and the squirrel’s survival through winter, we were both preparing for harder days. What other animals, I wondered, were preparing for winter, and how?
Some animals, of course, spend the cold, dark months of winter hibernating. Others, like the squirrel, search for acorns to stock their winter larders and hope it lasts until springtime. Among the latter group are shrews and moles. Their diet comprises insects and other invertebrates. They have mastered the art of keeping a fresh meal on hand all year. Both moles and shrews maintain special underground chambers for storing live prisoners beneath the snow.
“Shrews are one of the most predacious small mammals, eating constantly,” Dan Feller, an ecologist with Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, said. “They basically attack anything that moves.”
They are also the only venomous mammal in North America. Northern short-tailed shrews, more formally Blaina brevicauda, have 32 teeth for chewing on invertebrates, plants and small mammals. Unlike venomous snakes, whose hollow fangs contain venom, these shrews have a submaxillary gland that produces venom. The grooves in their lower incisors transmit poison into prey, leaving them paralyzed within minutes of being bitten by a shrew.
Shrews may move their live-but-immobile prey back to a special hoarding chamber. One study found that shrews cached approximately 87 percent of their captured prey. Making their own shallow runways under surface, they often utilize tunnels of mice and moles.
Echolocation is used to navigate and locate prey. Shrews have the highest metabolic rate of any mammal in North America, a heart rate of approximately 700 beats per minute, and have been recorded to have 12 body movements per second. If a shrew does not eat within a few hours, it will likely die. Shrews diligently store snails, beetles, mealworms and other prey. Studies of shrew caches reveal that a mealworm can remain alive and paralyzed for up to 15 days.
The hairy-tailed mole (Parascalops breweri) is another winter stasher. These moles use a combination of temporary surface tunnels and deeper permanent tunnels, some 15 inches below the surface, for transportation, sleeping and holding live pre. Strong, spade-shaped front feet push soil under their body while back legs kick it backwards.
Soil from surface tunnels tends to be pushed upwards, creating tell-tale molehills. Velvety fur offers no resistance to dirt, which allows these moles to move forward or backward with ease.
In summer, hairy-tailed moles can dig a 160-foot tunnel in one night. For comparison, that would be like a human digging a tunnel half a mile long. This digging, and the creation of molehills, means moles are often considered pests. But all that digging helps to aerate the soil, and moles eliminate unwelcome insects. In winter moles remain active in permanent tunnels below the frost line. Successive generations may use the same tunnels for eight or more years.
Moles locate their prey using their strong sense of touch and smell and have a varied diet of insect larvae and pupae, slugs, snails and centipedes, although earthworms are a favorite food. Like short-tailed shrews, moles have toxins in their saliva. A bite to an earthworm’s head immobilizes the victim, which moles then store in a feeding chamber within their tunnel network.
In “Earthworm Ecology,” edited by entomologist Clive Edwards, researcher James P. Curry notes, “Large quantities of mutilated earthworms are stored in caches within a mole fortress as future food.” One study found 470 live earthworms in a single chamber. This amounted to nearly two pounds of worms. A study of moles in Britain found a single mole consumes approximately 39 to 70 pounds of earthworms annually.
As we endure whipping winds, freezing sleet and icy winter conditions, beneath our feet there are tunnel systems full of life, including caches of immobilized prey. When I next catch a glimpse of a shrew or mole, I will wonder how many prisoners this little creature has in its underground hoard?
Tiffany Soukup is a writer, photographer, park manager with Vermont State Parks and traveler. Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol. The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation: nhcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.