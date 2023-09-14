Addison County Regional Planning Commission, Lewis Creek Association and landowners have joined forces to improve water quality and reduce flooding risks in Hollow Brook in Starksboro.
Historically, water coming down from Lincoln Hill and the Hinesburg Town Forest would have spread out into alluvial fan areas, dropping sediment and moving the streambed around over time.
But in this location, near Lazy Brook Manufactured Housing Community on Hollow Road, past agricultural practices — straightening and berming along the stream — and development combined to push and constrain the stream into its current location. An old bridge crossing near the housing community left concrete in and near the stream, constricting its flow and causing flooding in the neighborhood.
Thanks to funding from the Flood Resilient Communities Fund, SLR International Corp. designed a project to remove the old bridge abutments and concrete in the brook, which will help minimize the risk of flooding.
The project involved removing trees and fill, including concrete blocks, to create a new floodplain, burying root wads in the bank and floodplain, and placing boulders to improve fish habitat. The brook now has more space to spread out onto its floodplain during times of high flow. “As we know too well from recent events, manufactured housing communities have experienced disproportionate impacts from flooding in Vermont,” Elise Shanbacker, executive director of the Addison County Community Trust that owns Lazy Brook manufactured housing community, said. “Addressing flood risks to these communities is an important environmental justice issue.”
Hollow Brook feeds into Lewis Creek in the northwest corner of Starksboro just south of Tyler Bridge Road in Hinesburg, and Lewis Creek eventually drains into Lake Champlain.
Lewis Creek is impaired for E. coli bacteria in stretches. The Lewis Creek Association hopes to maintain water quality in Hollow Brook so that it doesn’t contribute to harmful algal blooms and fish die-offs in Lake Champlain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.