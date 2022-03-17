State wildlife officials are urging Vermonters to take down their birdfeeders as warm spring weather and melting snows may cause bears to come out of winter dens in search of food.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends taking down feeders and keeping them stored until December to avoid attracting bears.
“Although we typically recommend taking down bird feeders by April 1, we are asking Vermonters to take them down early this year,” Jaclyn Comeau, the department’s bear biologist, said.
The department is already receiving bear reports and encourages Vermonters who experience a conflict with bears to submit a report through its “Living with Black Bears” webpage.
“Preventing bears from having access to human-related foods, such as bird seed, is key to successful coexistence,” Comeau said.
Other potential sources of food for bears include garbage, open dumpsters, backyard chickens, pet food, barbecue grills, campsites with accessible food and food waste.
“Purposely feeding a bear is not just bad for the bear,” Comeau said. “It is also dangerous for you, it causes problems for your neighbors, and it is illegal.”
Besides taking down birdfeeders between late March and December, the department offers other tips:
• Store garbage in bear proof containers or structures — trash cans alone are not enough.
• Follow the steps on the department’s web page for composting in bear country.
• Use electric fences to keep chickens and honeybees safe.
• Request a bear-proof Dumpster from your waste hauler.
• Feed pets indoors
• Never feed bears, deliberately or accidentally
For Vermonters who wish to connect with and appreciate songbirds after taking down birdfeeders, the department will be partnering with Audubon Vermont to highlight alternatives like it’s Native Plants for Birds Program.
“Birds and native plants co-evolved over millions of years together,” Gwendolyn Causer, Audubon Vermont’s communication coordinator and environmental educator, said. “Native plants provide essential food resources for birds year-round and host protein-rich native butterfly and moth caterpillars, the number one food for songbird nestlings. Best of all, they do not attract bears.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.