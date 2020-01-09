Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper hosts a walk of an active timber harvest at the Hinesburg Town Forest Saturday, Jan.11, 1–3 p.m.
“We will walk the timber harvest area and talk about forests, forest management and forest ecology,” said Tapper. “Please bring an open mind, warm clothes and all those questions you’ve never had a chance to ask about logging and forest management.”
The Hinesburg Town Forest is 864-acres owned by the Town of Hinesburg and managed for wildlife, recreation, water, air, carbon sequestration and as a site for the demonstration of modern, responsible forest management.
“Throughout our lives, most of us have been inundated with negative information about logging – close your eyes and you can probably picture big clear cuts, mudslides and more scenes of environmental devastation,” Tapper expressed. “However, modern forest management is worlds apart from the logging that most people have been exposed to. Done well, modern forest management, through the harvesting of trees, can be restorative and regenerative, helping create more diverse, vibrant, resilient forests with better wildlife habitat, help forests recover from the effects of human land use and restoring old-growth attributes sooner than they would naturally occur.”
To attend the walk, meet at 1 p.m. at the plow turnaround at the end of Economou Road, Huntington.
According to Tapper, the event “will happen rain, snow, mud or shine.” Participants should be ready to spend a couple hours outdoors walking over uneven and potentially slippery surfaces, spending extended periods of time standing and talking.