Take self-guided tour in Hinesburg forest

Take a self-guided tour through an ecologically managed forest and learn more about responsible forest management and its benefit to wildlife and habitat.
The tour of Hinesburg Town Forest consists of eight stops, each marked by permanent interpretive signage created by Chittenden County forester Ethan Tapper in partnership with students from the University of Vermont and the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee.
At each stop, signs provide information on different aspects of the project, linking to educational resources and videos, with the goal being to give the public the tools to understand what management techniques were used and what benefits they will provide into the future.
To take the virtual tour, visit the trailhead at the end of Economou Road in Hinesburg. (Online maps may show it as being in Huntington.) A sign by the trailhead kiosk will guide you through the download of the free Avenza maps app and a map that will allow you to navigate to each stop on the tour using your smartphone.
Hinesburg Town Forest is an 865-acre, town-owned parcel and one of Vermont’s oldest and most storied municipal forests, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The forest is a multi-use public resource, with a long and rich history of forest management, demonstration, research, education, hunting, mountain bike riding, birding and other recreation.
