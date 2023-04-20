Spring ephemerals

Take a spring ephemeral walk with noted botanist and ecologist Liz Thompson and the Hinesburg Conservation Commission on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to noon at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest and appreciate and identify spring’s first wildflowers.
Thompson is a conservation ecologist and botanist who lives in Jericho. She co-authored “Wetland, Woodland, Wildland, A Guide to the Natural Communities of Vermont,” and for 20 years she taught botany and ecology at the University of Vermont.
The event is free but donations to Hinesburg Land Trust are welcome. Park at Gilman Road parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.