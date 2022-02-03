Bradley Carleton, who writes the “Sacred Hunter” column for the Charlotte News, will explore the spiritual meaning of hunting. He will speak about the spiritual connection to animals he hunts and how he practices his love and connection to them at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on Feb. 16.
Carleton will talk about how hunting, fishing and foraging can bring us a deeper understanding of the natural world. He is executive director of sacredhunter.org, a nonprofit that seeks to educate the public on the spiritual connection of man to nature.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at 802-425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
The next lecture is “Gardening for the Birds” with Charlie Nardozzi on Feb. 23.
