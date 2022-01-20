Rising mist

Single digit temperatures created mist on Lake Champlain at the Charlotte Town Beach Saturday.
Face masks are mandatory, and appropriate social distancing must be practiced, at all locations. Please email or call us with questions, news or updates.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vail stock falls: Capacity, staffing problems at Stowe
- Man found guilty of sexually abusing daughter for years
- Special van needed: Infant in horrific Stowe crash, now an adult with special needs
- Former pro player takes reins as girls’ hockey coach at CVU
- Harvey C. Reed
- Varnum Library: Former director threatens legal action
- Can it be true? Stowe’s Friday Program turns 70
- Long-delayed trial starts in sexual abuse case
- John ‘Jack’ Hayden
- Selectboard orders vice chair to fix apartment or face fines
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.