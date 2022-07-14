Few birding experiences rival hearing the haunting call of the loon or seeing them glide by in protected coves on a lake.
Boaters and anglers, however, should remember to enjoy loons from a safe distance.
“Loons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, but they face continued threats from human disturbance during the breeding season and ingestion of fishing gear,” Doug Morin, wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, said.
“Many areas where loons nest on Vermont’s lakes are surrounded by signs reminding people to give loons the space they need, but not all nesting areas are marked,” he said. “Enjoy loons from a distance rather than approaching them, whether you are in a boat or on shore.”
Anglers should also avoid lead fishing tackle, Morin said.
Every year Vermont loons die from lead poisoning after swallowing fishing tackle. Lead sinkers weighing one-half ounce or less are prohibited in Vermont, but larger tackle still has the capacity to slough off lead into the environment over time. Morin also recommends anglers to be careful to not attract loons to bait and lures, and especially to not leave any fishing line behind as it can entangle and kill loons.
Eric Hanson oversees the Loon Conservation Project for the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in partnership with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. He and his colleagues monitor Vermont’s loon population and have put out game cameras around loon nests to monitor the behavior of people around them.
Hanson says most people are respectful of nesting loons and give them space, but people sometimes inadvertently harm loons without meaning to.
“Loon chicks can be difficult to see, so we ask motorboaters to note where loon families are and to avoid those areas,” said Hanson. “We also ask that motorboaters obey ‘no wake’ laws within 200 feet of shorelines because boat wakes can flood and destroy shoreline loon nests.”
As Vermont’s loon population continues to increase and canoeing and kayaking continues to become more popular, there is greater potential for people to come into conflict with loons.
Hanson reminds boaters to avoid pursuing loons in a canoe or kayak, especially loons with young.
“Occasionally a loon will be curious and approach people and if that happens, just enjoy it,” said Hanson. “However, loons that are constantly swimming away from you are stressed and may abandon their young if they feel they are in danger.”
Hanson also urges shoreline property owners to maintain appropriate habitat for loons, including a forested area along shorelines where loons can nest. Having shrubs and trees instead of lawns along shorelines also improves water quality which is essential for healthy lakes and loons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.