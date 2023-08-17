Noted wildlife biologist offers insights into bears

Learn all the essentials about black bears with Ben Kilham, wildlife biologist, bear rehabber and author on Sunday, Aug. 20, 3 p.m., at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
Presented by the Greensboro Conservation Commission and the Vermont Wildlife Education Fund, the audience will learn about the lives and habits of the bruins that share our fields and forests. Questions such as mating habits, raising young, the greatest threats to bears, and how we can avoid conflicts.
Kilham has been rehabilitating and releasing injured, orphaned and abandoned black bear cubs brought to the Kilham Bear Center by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department since 1993. The Center receives cubs from New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Kilham and his nephew, Ethan Kilham, are the primary bear caregivers. His wife, Debbie helps with the very young cubs.
Cubs brought in early spring of one year will be released by New Hampshire Fish and Game the following spring. They begin their stay in the center’s indoor enclosure and graduate to one of the outside forested enclosures. Being in the forested enclosure provides the cubs with the opportunity to learn and to improve their climbing and foraging skills as they would in their natural environment.
There are natural and man-made dens in the forested enclosure for the cubs to use to hibernate for the winter. When spring arrives and they emerge from hibernation, the center supplements their natural foods so that when the time comes for them to leave, they will be healthy and strong and ready to return to the wild. It is not open to the public as all of the cubs will be returned to the wild and minimizing human contact is required.
Kilham recently collaborated on “Pandas,” an IMAX 3D film recently released featuring the partnership between Kilham and Chinese researchers, who are relying on his expertise to reintroduce rare giant pandas to the wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.