Lake Iroquois ice out challenge is back

The Lake Iroquois Association is bringing back its Ice Out Challenge.
The contest challenges participants to guess the date and time a concrete block mounted on a pallet will break through the ice on the lake. A line attached to the pallet and cinder block loops around a power cord that disconnects and stops a clock mounted on shore when the entire assembly sinks.
Through March 1, enter the challenge at lakeiroquois.org/news/ice-out-challenge. Tickets are $1 each, with discounts for 20, 30, 40 or 50 tickets. The winner receives 50 percent of the proceeds after expenses. If more than one person guesses the winning time, proceeds will be evenly split.
Valarie Patten of Hinesburg won the contest with a winning ticket of March 27 at 1:41 p.m.
The association will use funds raised to offset the grant reductions in the greeter program funded by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and to provide more greeter hours for the 2022 summer season.
The program helps to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species into Lake Iroquois.
