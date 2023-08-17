‘It’s a bird, it’s a ...’

Join Hank Kaestner and learn how to identify bird species and their habitats in Chittenden County on a birding expedition on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m.-noon.
The free Charlotte Senior Center program is limited to 20 participants. Register in person, by calling 802-425-6345 or online at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
