At its July 23 meeting, the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee voted to dedicate both the Hinesburg Town Forest and LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest exclusively to hunting for specified periods during the 2020 deer hunting season.
In order to promote the effectiveness of the hunt, both forests are closed to all non-hunting activity during these dates:
• Oct. 2-4 (first weekend of archery season for antlerless deer)
• Oct. 23-Nov. 1 (archery and muzzleloader season for antlerless deer)
• Nov. 14-20 (first week of rifle season)
• Dec. 5-13 (muzzleloader season includes antlerless deer).
The committee received email comments from more than 100 users of the forests and oral opinions from 10-15 members of the public at the July 9 public meeting.
A significant majority of those responding opposed restricting recreation during the fall and especially during the month of October. Many expressed concern that stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions this year only increase the importance of keeping the forest open to all users.
Ultimately, the committee’s first responsibility is to the health of the forest itself. An excerpt from the management philosophy section of the Town’s Forest Management Plan states that, “All uses and management must be compatible with sustaining water quality, wildlife habitat, and general ecosystem function and health over the long term.”
Ethan Tapper’s letter to the Town Forest Committee – bit.ly/3aWU2dr – explains how this helps sustain the health of the forests.
The committee’s decision about exclusive use during parts of the hunting season is focused on reducing the deer population in an effort to mitigate the impact that browsing deer have on the early successional growth and understory regeneration in the forest.
The adopted proposal closes the trails for 12 days in October, a reduction of 9 days from the proposal originally being considered. Users should also know that at a meeting in June, the committee chose to postpone the timber harvest planned for the 2020-21 winter season, specifically to keep more of the forest open for recreational use during this stressful time.
Additional public comment should be addressed to townforesthvt@gmavt.net.
