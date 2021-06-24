Join the Hinesburg community to renovate the Silver Street rain garden Saturday, June 26, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The garden was first constructed and planted with native plants in 2014. It was engineered to capture and treat the stormwater runoff from Route 116 that had previously drained directly into the Laplatte River.
Paul Rocheleau’s 5th grade Hinesburg Community School students helped maintain the garden but it’s been a few years since it’s been tended.
While it continues to function in treating stormwater, many of the original native plants have been overtaken by invasives. The garden needs weeding and everyone can help.
Work will involve cutting down several small trees and digging up their stumps, weeding, removing some invasive shrubs, and if time allows, mulching.
Bring shovels, rakes, mattocks, pick axes, handsaws, hand pruners and your favorite weeding tools. Be sure to label all your tools with your name.
Contact Rocheleau (802-324-3081) or Andrea Morgante (802 482-5120) with questions.
