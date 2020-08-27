The campaign encourages landowners in the Lake Champlain basin to raise their lawnmower blades to 3 inches, to leave clippings on the ground to decompose in place and to cut only a third of the length of the grass blades in a cutting.
These practices, when done together, can help protect water quality over time by increasing soil health and minimizing stormwater runoff, as noted by the Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program.
As part of this campaign, landowners ages 18 and older in the basin can enter for a chance to win a free mulching mower.
The drawing for the winner will be held on Labor Day 2020. Learn more and enter for a chance to win at: lawntolake.org/win-a-free-lawn-mower
Please also consider sharing a photo of you or someone else “raising the blade” and following recommended practices. Email your photo to seagrant@uvm.edu or post it on Twitter or Instagram tagging @lakechamp using the #raisetheblade hashtag.”
Stay tuned for an upcoming column debut from Sea Grant partners.
