Want to start your garden early? Or extend it later in the fall? Kitty Werner, co-president of the Friends of the Horticulture Farm and a master gardener, leads a virtual talk on extending the garden season, Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.-noon.
Werner will address when to start, needed, when to warm the soil for early planting, and how to protect young plants when putting them outside. She’ll share useful tips to help young plants growing, use household ingredients that help plants stave off pests, and reveal ways to keep plants producing in cold weather.
Werner is the co-president of the Friends of the Hort Farm and curator of the farm’s lilac collection. She has been a newspaper editor, publisher, book designer, travel agent, and author.
The program is $10, or free for members of the farm.
Register at fhfvt.org/products-and-events/early-gardening.
The Hort Farm, located at 65 Green Mountain Drive in South Burlington, is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting the mission of the University of Vermont’s Horticulture Research and Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.