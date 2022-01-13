Explore wildlife in Hinesburg forest

Join Chittenden County forester Ethan Tapper and Andrea Shortsleeve, wildlife biologist for Vermont Fish and Wildlife on Saturday, Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m., for a free, public walk at the Hinesburg Town Forest.
The walk will highlight the forest management project, including winter wildlife ecology, wildlife tracking and how active management is expected to influence wildlife habitat and behavior.
The Hinesburg Town Forest is 839 acres, owned by the town and managed under the guidance of Chittenden County forester since the 1950s.
It is a beloved public resource, used by people from all over the region for hiking, mountain biking, hunting, bird and wildlife-watching and other activities.
Meet at the forest trailhead on Hayden Hill Road East, three-tenths of a mile from the intersection with Texas Hill Road. (Note that the Hayden Hill Road East trailhead is not accessible from Hayden Hill Road West, and if you put “Hinesburg Town Forest” into a GPS it will send you to the incorrect trailhead.)
Come prepared to spend two hours in the elements, including some walking over slippery and uneven surfaces.
More at linktr.ee/hinesburgtownforest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.