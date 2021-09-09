Enjoy Dead Creek wildlife day Oct. 2

If you enjoy wildlife plan to attend the 19th Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison, Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 7 a.m. with a bird banding demonstration.
Other activities are designed for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems. The event will be held at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area, Route 17, west of Route 22A.
Two large tents will be open from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and feature wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes, a visit from “Batwoman,” and displays about conservation and wildlife management in Vermont.
Live critters will include a selection of snakes, turtles, raptors and more. There will be a rocket netting demonstration to learn about duck banding and the tools used to capture them.
New this year is a presentation on the eastern meadowlark and a walk to learn about bats and their habitats. Retriever dogs will work the area’s ponds.
“After a very challenging year for everyone, it will be so great to welcome back visitors,” said Amy Alfieri, manager of the Dead Creek wildlife management area.
The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and Otter Creek Audubon Society.
For more information go to vtfishandwildlife.com.
