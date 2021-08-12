Diamond Island Regatta and Split Rock Race

Diamond Island Yacht Club and Point Bay Marina host the ninth Diamond Island Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 14, followed by an awards dinner at Point Bay, 1401 Thompson’s Point Road, Charlotte.
The race starts at 11 a.m., with post-race festivities at 4:30 p.m. The next day, Sunday, Aug. 15, the Split Rock Race starts at 10:30 a.m. Both sailing races are part of the Lake Champlain Championship Series, a summer-long competition.
Events benefit the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Ferrisburgh. More at diamondislandyc.org. Above, the start of the Diamond Island Regatta in 2020.
