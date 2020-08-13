At its July 23 meeting, the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee voted to dedicate both the Hinesburg Town Forest and LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest exclusively to hunting for specified periods of the 2020 deer hunting season for the following dates:
Oct. 2-4 (first weekend of archery season for antlerless deer)
Oct. 23-Nov. 1 (archery and muzzleloader season for antlerless deer)
Nov. 14-20 (first week of rifle season)
Dec. 5-13 (muzzleloader season includes antlerless deer).
The committee received email comments from more than 100 users of the forests, in addition to oral opinions from 10-15 members of the public attending our July 9 public meeting. We’re pleased that so many users took the time to thoughtfully and respectfully express their views about the hunting proposal and the impact of trail closures. A significant majority of those responding opposed restricting recreation during the fall and especially during the month of October. Many expressed concern that stay at home and social distancing restrictions this year only increase the importance of keeping the forest open to all users. No one on the committee disagrees with the importance of the Town’s forests for the spiritual and recreational opportunities they provide to an increasing number of users. That fact made the decision of whether to close the town forests for periods during the hunting season difficult.
Ultimately, the committee’s first responsibility is to the health of the forest itself. An excerpt from the management philosophy section of the Town’s Forest Management Plan states, “All uses and management must be compatible with sustaining water quality, wildlife habitat, and general ecosystem function and health over the long term.”
The committee’s decision about exclusive use during parts of the hunting season is focused on reducing the deer population to mitigate the impact that browsing deer have on the early successional growth and understory regeneration in the forest.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department introduced revised hunting regulations for the 2020 hunting season that include rule changes specifically directed at decreasing the number of antlerless deer in areas of the state where there is an overabundance of deer.
The adopted proposal closes the trails for 12 days in October, a reduction of nine days from the proposal originally being considered. The reduction reflects the committee’s response to feedback from the public, acknowledgement of the extraordinary challenges the coronavirus has created, and the increased importance of access to the trails. Additional public comment should be addressed to townforesthvt@gmavt.net.
Pat Mainer is chair of the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee.
