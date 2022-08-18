Cycle 4 CMT, a cycling and walking event to raise money to find a cure for individuals with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a progressive neurological disease, will be held at the Old Lantern Inn, 3260 Greenbush Road in Charlotte, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
An after party will feature local craft brews and a silent auction. CMT results in muscle atrophy and paralysis, and due to peripheral nerve damage, people with the disease are unable to effectively use their hands, arms, feet and legs. In addition to the live cycling event, a virtual cycle event can be done anytime through Sept. 30. More information at cycle4cmt.com or contact Alison Young at alison@cmtausa.org or (615) 727-2670.
