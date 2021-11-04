The Hinesburg town forest addition and conservation project holds an informational session Thursday, Nov. 4, 7-8 p.m. on Zoom.
Join members of the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee, Hinesburg Land Trust, Vermont Land Trust and Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester, to hear about the opportunity to expand the town forest and to permanently conserve both the existing 834-acre Hinesburg Town Forest and the additional 291 acres from the Carse lands.
For the Zoom link, email Tapper at ethan.tapper@vermont.gov
