After 40 years, the Royal Savage Yacht Club has a new name — Diamond Island Yacht Club.
The club, located at Point Bay Marina in Charlotte, was originally named for Benedict Arnold’s flagship during the Battle of Valcour, the Royal Savage.
The club’s board, with overwhelming member support, decided to scuttle a name that denigrates Native Americans as savages. The British christened the Royal Savage to acknowledge their success in inciting indigenous tribes to fight against the colonists.
An official unveiling of the new name will take place at marina June 5 at 10 a.m.
The Royal Savage was a 50-foot topsail schooner built by the British, captured by the American forces in Saint-Jean, Canada, in 1775, and burned by the British during the Battle of Valcour the following year. The Battle of Valcour, the first naval battle of the Revolutionary War, took place on Lake Champlain in a narrow strait between Valcour Island and New York.
The Battle of Valcour delayed the British invasion from Canada and the Royal Savage played a central role in that battle.
The Diamond Island Yacht Club continues to partner with the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to promote appreciation of the lake’s history. In fact, the club’s biggest event of the year, the Diamond Island Regatta, benefits the Maritime Museum.
The yacht club has a long history of bringing people together who enjoy messing around in boats while celebrating and protecting the beauty of Lake Champlain. “You will not find any blue blazers here,” according to a press release promoting the new name. “The clubhouse is a tent, captains record their own time during sailboat races, powerboats and sailboats alike enjoy an annual cruise week, and opportunities abound for education and camaraderie.”
More at diamondislandyc.org.
