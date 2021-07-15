Vermont’s migratory game bird hunting season starts Sept. 1.
A statewide Vermont open hunting season for resident Canada geese will occur Sept. 1-25. The daily bag limit is five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of the state during this September season. The purpose of the September season is to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada. Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend will be Sept. 25-26.
The hunting season dates, bag limits and related regulations for all migratory birds are set annually within a framework established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and in coordination with New York and New Hampshire. Waterfowl season dates and bag limits are set in three zones: Lake Champlain, interior Vermont, and Connecticut River. For information about other seasons, go to vtfishandwildlife.com.
