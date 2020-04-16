Big nights are coming

As spring continues to … spring, so too do the thousands of frogs and salamanders leaving their winter hideaways for more seasonally appropriate ponds, wetlands and vernal pools to breed.
Cool, wet evenings in early spring – called “big nights” by biologists – can be high-traffic time for the animals. Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking drivers to slow down and stay cautious, avoiding routes as needed, while amphibians cross the road. Those who encounter road crossings are encouraged to report them through the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas at vtherpatlas.org. Studying the sites provides a chance to see rare and hard-to-find species.