Zachary Barbeau / Fern Feather

The world has lost one of its brightest stars with the death of Fern Feather, affectionately known to his family as Zachary Barbeau. Born April 22, 1992 — Earth Day — to his parents Lisa Barbeau and Rodney Horskins and Jean-Francois Barbeau.
Fern lived a life focused on his love of nature, his family and extended community. He was a gifted horticulturist whose deepest pleasure came from collecting and tending to plants and creating phenomenal flower arrangements. He spent many years both in Vermont and Oregon creating an amazing collection of tropical plants. Fern was also an avid animal lover, helping to rescue, rehab and rehome many creatures over the years.
Fern had a rich childhood spent in the beautiful woodland of northern Vermont, surrounded by his tight and loving family. He graduated from North Country Union High School and proceeded to explore the country living a gypsy lifestyle as he traveled coast to coast, even making it to the World Rainbow Gathering in 2012. He touched the lives of hundreds of people, easily making friends wherever he went. Fern was a very special soul, filled with love and infectious joy that he freely shared wherever he wandered.
An active and important member of Vermont’s queer community, Fern was fluid in his gender identity and used all pronouns — he, she and they. In his heart he identified as a star-being, beyond gender. Fern was made of light, truly an angel on earth. His spirit was big and bright, with so much radiance that it attracted many people to him. Always generous with his presence, care and affection, he was loved beyond words.
He is survived by his parents, Lisa Barbeau and Rodney Horskins of Albany; father, Jean-Francois Barbeau of Albany; brother, Samuel Barbeau of Orleans; maternal grandparents, Roger and Pat Sanville of Albany; maternal grandmother, Lucille Sanville of Craftsbury; and paternal grandmother, Manon Gagnon of Quebec.
He is also survived by his aunt, Amy Sanville Wiggett and her husband, Shane of Newport, and cousins, Lindsay and Samson Wiggett; uncle, Jean-Loup Barbeau and his wife, Carol of Quebec, and cousin, Edward Barbeau; aunt, Ariane Barbeau and cousins, Mary-Lou and Charles of Quebec; as well as many other great aunts, uncles and family who loved him.
Friends and family called from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport, which was immediately followed by a celebration of life at the home of his grandparents, Roger and Pat Sanville, in Irasburg.
