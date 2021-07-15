Sean Paul Mahoney

Sean P. Mahoney, 72, of Charlotte, died on Sunday June 27, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a kind and compassionate person.
Sean was born on Nov. 22, 1948, to Dr. James P. and Rosemary M. Mahoney of Burlington, the fourth of seven sons.
He graduated from Rice Memorial High School and Castleton State College, with a degree in social work. He completed graduate certification in social work at the University of New Mexico.
Sean worked for many years at the Brandon Training School, Apple Creek Institute in Ohio and Laconia State School in New Hampshire. He provided care and kindness to people with disabilities. For the last several years he enjoyed working at the Shelburne Museum.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Sara Bridgman; his parents; and brother, J.P. Survivors include his five brothers, Michael, Brennan, Paddy, Mahon and Eamon and their families; as well as many cousins and loving friends.
He was a lifetime member of the Algonquin Club and an accomplished sailor of Lake Champlain, Intercostal waterway and Caribbean Sea.
Donations can be made in Sean’s honor to the thearc.org, serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Services have not been determined at this time. To send online condolences to his family, visit cremationsocietycc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.