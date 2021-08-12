Ronald ‘Pete’ Purdum

It is with equal measures of grace and sadness that the Purdum family announces the death of their beloved Ronald Wade ‘Pete’ Purdum, 87, who died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, after being diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer.
He was born May 7, 1934, in Queens, N.Y. Eventually he made his home in Charlotte, where he lived for over 53 years.
Pete served overseas in the army for three years and returned to Vermont where he graduated from University of Vermont. While in Germany, he met his first wife Liesel. They married and lived in their Charlotte home, which Pete built. Their union brought two lovely daughters, Kim and Karen, into the world.
Pete spent most of his professional career as a computer programmer for the accounting department at the University of Vermont, retiring in 1995.
He married his second wife, Waverly E. Pratt, in 1997. In Pete’s golden years, he loved his John Deere tractor almost as much as his beloved Waverly.
He and Waverly loved working on their property, clearing land, gardening and planting trees, which brought them both much joy. They were fortunate to have loyal, long-standing friendships that spanned decades. As a group they enjoyed travel, gathering to celebrate special moments in life and always were available for a robust, competitive game of cards.
Those who knew Pete were often recipients of his generous, helping hands. For many years he was an active member of the Charlotte Rescue Squad, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and the Charlotte Food Shelf. He was an avid reader, loved travel, was a giver of giant, affectionate hugs and most especially loved the camaraderie of others.
On Jan. 12, 1971, Ron was raised as a master Mason under the tutelage of Brother Richard Preston at Friendship Lodge #24 in Charlotte. Throughout Ron’s life he maintained a commitment to freemasonry and the Masons. He mentored young Mason’s according to the sacred rules of Masonry: educating, motivating and inspiring them to seek wisdom and learn the meaning of service to others.
With remarkable honor, grace and humility Ron received his 50-year pin Jan.12, 2021. He employed its tenets in everything he undertook, the sacred teachings guided him in all his actions and in the spirit of service.
Pete leaves the earth a better place through his wife, children and stepchildren. He will be missed by his wife, Waverly; daughters and their husbands, Kim and Greg Swinhart of South Carolina, Karen and Steven Reinecke of California; grandchildren, Lauren and (Ryan) Sawyer, Micah and (Sabrina) Swinhart, and Tristan and Tyler Reinecke; great-grandchild Willow Jo; and from the Pratt family, stepchildren, Donald, Candace, Roberta, Angela and Chuck; grandchildren, Jamie, Justin, Jordan, Taylor, Jesus, Rozlyn, Yohanna, Lauren, Kylie and in loving memory Mackenzie; and great-grandchildren, Paige, PJ, Jayden, Jordyn, Estella, Mackinley and Arlo.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Fink, Dr.Unger, Dr. Li and staff, the Visiting Nurse Association and the wonderful staff at the McClure Miller Respite House.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester VT 05446 in memory of Ronald (Pete) W. Purdum.
The celebration of Pete’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Friendship Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, 2 p.m., 1453 Church Hill Road, Charlotte. At the family’s request, please wear a mask and, as difficult as it may be, avoid physical contact and maintain social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.