Robert Dale Emmons, 80, passed away peacefully, in the company of his children, Dec. 18 in Burlington. He led a long and full life. Through ups and downs, he remained a strong mountain of a man.
Robert enjoyed art, hunting, fishing, foraging for ginseng and playing cards with his family and friends. He loved his children very much.
Robert was an active part of his Hinesburg community. He was an intelligent man who served proudly in the Army. He will be strongly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Mae Emmons; his brother, Rand; and his sister Audrey.
He is survived by his five siblings, six children, 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Services will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hinesburg Rescue Team.