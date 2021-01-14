Paul Franklin Eddy, longtime resident of Hinesburg, died peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House on Dec. 21, 2020, just two weeks before his 95th birthday.
Paul’s health had started to decline this fall, and he was cared for in his home by his children, with the support of his longtime physician, Dr. James Ulager and University of Vermont Health Network Home Health and Hospice, until his final days.
Paul was born on Jan. 1, 1926, to Philip and Ruberta (Kimball) Eddy, the sixth of eight children. He cherished lifelong relationships with his siblings Lawrence, Phyllis, Frances, Dwight, Emma, Syliva, Carol and their spouses. For many years the siblings would gather almost weekly for lunch, and “Uncle Paul” was special to the Eddy, Russell, Masiero, Mead, Peet and Harper families.
A World War II veteran, Paul enlisted in the Navy and was trained to land fighter jets as an air traffic controller. After returning from the Navy, Paul attended the University of Vermont, where he majored in agriculture science, played football and met his wife, Millicent “Millie” (Gabbeitt).
After graduating from UVM in 1950, Paul began his career as a farm manager in Burlington, Ryegate and Pittsfield before purchasing the family farm in Hinesburg from his brother Dwight in 1963. Paul had a long association with Farm Credit, including a role as a lender, and then, later in life, on the board of directors and as chairman of the board of the Yankee Farm Credit Association.
A lifelong member of the United Church of Hinesburg, Paul served on many committees over the years, including founding an Outreach Fund with his brother Dwight, which continues to generate funds annually to serve community members in need.
Paul and Millie loved nothing more than their family. They were incredibly proud of their children and grandchildren, and took every opportunity to support them. His children fondly remember their very special family trip to Hawaii in 1979 and annual trips to Boston, New York and Montreal to see professional baseball games.
Paul and Millie spent thousands of hours on the sidelines of Champlain Valley Union High School and UVM soccer and basketball games, and Paul took great pride in providing a place in Hinesburg for youth sports with the creation of “Millie’s Field” in 2018 at the Bissonette Recreation Area.
Shortly before his passing, he shared with his children that leaving behind a loving family was his most important accomplishment.
Paul was predeceased by Millie in 1997 and their infant son, Paul Timothy, in 1950. Surviving Paul are his children, Mary (Eddy) Stewart and her husband, Steve, Susan (Eddy) Pratt and her husband, Tom and David Eddy and his wife, Marie; grandchildren, Carrie Pratt and her husband, Mel Symeonides; Emily (Pratt) Farnham-Haskell and her husband, Zac, Sara Stewart and Tom, Emma and Abby Eddy. All have special memories of their incredible grandfather, who took immense pride in sending a picture of them as his Christmas card every year.
He is also remembered by his surviving siblings, Sylvia and Carol; his brother-in-law Karl Gabbeitt; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul’s family would like to thank the Hinesburg Family Medicine team for their long-term support, UVM Network Home Health and Hospice for their in-home support in November and December and the staff of the McClure Miller Respite House for their warmth and kindness in his final days.
A special thank you to Pastor Jared Hamilton for the spiritual comfort, and to Audrey Horton for the years of help and friendship.
Paul will be remembered for his historic knowledge of Hinesburg and the United Church of Hinesburg, his kindness, and most importantly, his pride and love for his family.
We will celebrate Paul’s life once we can gather safely, hopefully in 2021.
His family asks that donations in Paul’s honor be made to the United Church of Hinesburg, UVM Network Home Health and Hospice or the McClure Miller Respite House.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home. Visit cremationsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.