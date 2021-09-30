Paul Franklin Eddy

A memorial service for Paul F. Eddy, who died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Hinesburg, Route 116.
Due to COVID, masks are required for anyone who is unvaccinated and strongly encouraged for all.
View the complete obituary at bit.ly/2VTdEvI.
