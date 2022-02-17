Mary Suzanne Haman died on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at The Converse Home.
She leaves behind five children, including her daughter, Suzie McCoy and son, Geoff of Hinesburg, and Eileen Curtis, husband Ray, and sons Will and John of Charlotte; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Converse Home education fund.
