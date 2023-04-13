James Frechette

James M. “Jim” Frechette, 65, of Hinesburg, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness.
Jim was born on Aug. 18, 1957, in St. Albans, the son of the late Robert and Mary Simone (Smith) Frechette. Jim was a graduate of Richford High School, Class of 1975. In his high school years, he was one of a few basketball players that achieved 1,000 points, before 3-pointers were introduced.
After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in September 2017.
Jim enjoyed his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature, his home, four wheeling, hunting, fishing, photography and spending time with friends and family at get togethers. Jim was also an avid collector of music records, books and sports cards. He spent many hours designing and creating the rock walls surrounding his home, all done by hand. His walls and other stonework are works of art, and he was often asked if he did it for a living.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Benoit and her husband, James of Williston; niece, Margot Rodger and her husband, Brian and their sons, Liam and Finn of North Reading, Mass.; niece, Alison Wilson and her husband, John and their children Carter and Macy of Williston; niece, Melissa Van Buskirk and her husband Fred, and their son, Ryan of Milton; and special friends, Mark Bean, Carol Fitzwater, Michael Roberts and countless lifelong friends from Richford High School who were like family to him.
He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Simone Frechette; brother, John Frechette; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jim was a very caring, thoughtful and considerate person to his family and friends. Whenever someone mentioned Jim, it was always followed by, “he’s such a nice guy.” He will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to Jim’s life celebration to include a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St, Richford VT 05476. Interment will take place in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Richford.
For those who wish contributions in Jim’s name may be made to the Hinesburg Fire Department & First Response Department, P.O. Box 12 Hinesburg VT 05461.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through gossfs.com.
