Gail O’Connor Terricciano, 75, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Monkton after a battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Gail was born July 12, 1945, in New Haven, Conn., to Florence and James O’Connor. She graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1963 and worked for Southern New England Telephone. She married Curtis W. Hewitt on Nov. 20, 1965, and had her daughter, Darcie (Hewitt) Thorburn, and her son, Dean C. Hewitt.
Gail later attended Computer Processing Institute in Hartford, and received a degree in business administration in 1980. While working and raising her two children in Connecticut, she met Richard (Dick) Terricciano.
Dick, Gail, Darcie and Dean moved to Ludlow and purchased the Country Peasant Inn. Dick and Gail married on July 17, 1982, and the family operated the business for several years and enjoyed the company of many repeat guests.
The family later sold the inn and moved to Lake Bomoseen, spending 18 years on the lake. Gail cooked professionally before going to work for the Rutland Visiting Nurses Association. Dick and Gail moved to Monkton after retiring so that they could be closer to family.
Gail spent many years caring for her four grandchildren, Grace Thorburn, Evan Thorburn, Jude Hewitt, and Wren Hewitt, while working as a substitute teacher at Hinesburg Community School until her death.
Gail was always quick with a smile and enjoyed cooking and sewing for many friends and her family. The family will think about her most during holidays as she loved entertaining and often decorated her house to mark the spirit of whatever holiday she was celebrating. She was always happiest among her family and took such great joy in seeing their happiness.
The family wishes to thank those who sent along their condolences through food, flowers and cards. For those wishing to honor her life, consider an act of kindness by making a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society of Vermont.
