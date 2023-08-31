Elinor Lucia, 88, of Hinesburg, died peacefully on Oct. 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She is survived by sisters Mary Brace and Helen Cote; brothers, Henry Emmons and Francis Emmons; children, Marylou LeBoeuf, Earl Pecor, Carol Gooley and Kelley Lucia; stepdaughter, Joanne Choiniere; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Lucia.
Elinor had a love for animals, gardening and cooking. She enjoyed bringing family and friends together to share a meal. She was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.
One of her proudest accomplishments was returning to high school as an adult and earning her diploma. Her strong determined spirit will be missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Richmond, with a reception following at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Hall in Richmond.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church or the bishop’s fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.