D. Ann Carlsmith

Dorothy “Ann” Carlsmith, 92, died peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the EastView at Middlebury retirement community.
Ann was born on Feb. 28, 1930, in Mount Vernon in the Skagit valley of Washington, the daughter of Roland Cunningham Libby and Georgeanne Stout Libby. She attended Stanford University, majoring in art history. There, she met her husband, Lawrence “Allan” Carlsmith. They were married in 1951, moving east so Allan could pursue graduate school at Boston.
Ann and Allan settled in historic Amherst, N.H. While raising four children, Ann taught herself fiber arts and flower gardening, and she was interested in all things artistic. She attended the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine and became active in the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Arts and Crafts in New Hampshire as an accomplished weaver.
When her children were grown, Ann moved to hilltop Wilton Center, N.H., in the picturesque Monadnock area of southwest New Hampshire. She launched Stepping Stones Bed & Breakfast and became a serious gardener on her three acres. She attended classes at the Arnold Arboretum at Harvard, earning a certificate of landscape design. Over 40 years, Ann’s B&B attracted a loyal clientele from Boston and as well, travelers from Europe and the U.S.
Eventually Ann sold her beloved B&B and moved to Hinesburg, near her daughter Laura’s home and family. Ann settled into another little Victorian home with gardens, which she promptly filled with trees and sweeps of flowers. She made new friends and enjoyed cultural events in the Burlington area for a decade, until she moved to the EastView senior community.
Ann is survived by daughter, Laura Carlsmith and family, Robert Bast, Lee Bast and Emma Bast; son, Bruce Carlsmith of Portola Valley, Calif., and family, Lisa Putnam, Jennifer Carlsmith and Ryan Carlsmith; son, Duncan Carlsmith of Madison, Wis., and children, Caroline Carlsmith and Joe Carlsmith.
Ann was predeceased by L. Allan Carlsmith; daughter, Jennifer Carlsmith; sister, Mary Hales; and also a series of beloved dogs and cats.
A gathering in celebration of Ann’s life will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Services of Middlebury.
