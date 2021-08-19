Clarence Russell

Clarence R. Russell, 90, died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, just five days shy of his 91st birthday, surrounded by his family at his home in Hinesburg.
Clarence was born in West Haven, Conn., to Mary L. Holcomb and Elmer E. Russell on Aug. 8, 1930.
Clarence served in the Navy from 1948 to 1951 as the cook for chief petty officers on the USS Midway.
In 1952 Clarence married his beloved wife Betty in Naomi, W.V., before moving to Ohio where he worked as a dairy farmer and attended meat-cutting school.
Clarence and Betty then moved to Brushton, N.Y., where he worked on his dad’s dairy farm as well as on the St. Lawrence Seaway.
In 1962 they moved to Chester, Conn., to raise their children, and in 1969 opened a family business, Russell’s Prime Meat store located in Old Lyme.
Clarence also started their family horse farm, Teckla Morgan farm, where they hosted many horse events from trail rides to combined driving events. He was a force to be reckoned with in the competitive horse carriage driving world with his Morgan horses.
In 1985 Clarence and his prize Morgan, Teckla Brandy Time, participated in the inaugural World Pair Driving Championship in Sandringham, England, representing the U.S. and placing sixth in the world.
Clarence then followed a dream of taking his own horses to Missoula, Montana, camping under the stars and traveling through the Continental Divide.
In 1988 Clarence retired — in theory only — to Acworth, N.H., and 100-plus acres where he continued his passion for farming.
He continued his journey in life, moving to Essex to be closer to family and then worked as a school bus driver. From there they moved to Forest City, N.C., before finally settling in Hinesburg.
His many loves were family and farming, a full woodshed and hay barn, a fresh cut lawn with straight lines, of course, a bountiful garden, a chainsaw and a tractor, and always hard work.
Clarence was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ernest and Elmer Russell; infant twin sons, Todd and Terri Russell; son, Richard Russell; daughter, Mary F. Hartman; and grandson, Scott Russell.
Russell is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty F. Russell of Hinesburg; daughters, Linda Crosby and husband, Joe, of Fairfax, and Nancy Welles and husband, Wayne, of Windsor; son, Barry Russell and wife, Lorie, of Hinesburg; sister, Betsy Bird of Meriden, Conn.; grandchildren Kenny, Andrew and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Nexi and Luca.
To know Clarence meant you had a friend for life. His family is broken hearted. He will always be missed, forever loved and never forgotten.
In keeping with Clarence’s wishes, there will be no services held at this time.
