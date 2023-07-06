Catherine “Kitty” Gellert Ross, born in Prague, Jan. 26, 1938, died peacefully at home in Manhattan, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
A devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Kitty cherished extended conversations, and will be remembered for her one-of-a-kind sense of humor. Her family will miss her.
Details of the memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Jupiter Symphony, 155 West 68th St., Suite 319, New York, NY 10023 (212-799-1259).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.