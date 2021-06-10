Notable public spaces: Charlotte's World War I Monument
Charlotte’s World War I Monument and flower plantings are maintained by Ted Roberts and Beth Sytsma of Charlotte. The Vermont Public Places Awards program recently recognized their efforts with an honor award. The program is designed to shine a spotlight on public places and spaces. The monument was one of 11 winners.

